ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Torn Down Kentucky Hospital Phone Still Works-Call It For A Screaming Good Time

By Angel Welsh
WBKR
WBKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all tried to call numbers we know no longer exist. This former Kentucky hospital has long been demolished but the phone still rings and has a terrifying messenger. Marymount Hospital in London, Kentucky is no longer standing but the memories of this place lives on in the minds of families...

wbkr.com

Comments / 9

Related
WBKR

Day of Fun Planned for Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Battling Brain Cancer

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A fundraiser is being planned to send her to the Smokey Mountains on her dream vacation. Here are the details and the list of performers set to take the stage at the "For the Love of Alivia" Fundraiser.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Here’s How to Become a Kentucky Bourbon Ambassador & Get Your Name on a Barrel For Free

My husband is a big fan of bourbon, so when I found out I could get his name on a barrel of bourbon, I had to do it! And the coolest part? It's free to do so!. Maker's Mark is known for its delicious bourbon, and its distillery is located in Kentucky, not too far from the Tri-State, in Loretto, Kentucky. They have a really cool Ambassador Program where you can get your name on a barrel of bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Folks in Kentucky Are Wondering What Those Loud ‘Boom’ Sounds Are [VIDEOS]

"Said the night wind to the little lamb, 'Do you hear what I hear?'" - Noël Regney. If the little lamb was in Kentucky, it might answer, "As a matter of fact, I do, and I have no idea what it is...just some big random BOOM sound." But is this big "boom" sound really random? Unfortunately, I do not have the answer to that question. More importantly, neither does Brandon Jarrett. But he's got the equipment all set up for us to take a listen and see what WE come up with.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

It Is Baby Bison Season in Parts of Western Kentucky and Tennessee

Depending on how old you are, the thought of bison may trigger memories of playing Oregon Trail back in middle school and hoping that your family didn't die of dysentery. Fortunately, no one really died of dysentery in 8th-grade Computer Lab and we don't have to time travel back to the days of early settlers to experience the sight of bison in the wild, although if you spot one, you do want to be sure that you keep your distance.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
London, KY
Government
City
London, KY
WBKR

Ohio County KY High School Band Jacket is Spotted in Louisville

How many of you still have your letterman jacket from high school and/or college? I asked this question the other day and a lot of the responses consisted of "I still have it" or "I think I still have it" or the dreaded, "I never got one". I fall into the last category. I lettered four years in band and two years in tennis, and one year in softball, but I'd rather not discuss it. So why do I not have a jacket? There's a short version and a long version.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Kentucky? The Answer Will Surprise You

You've heard the old saying "One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure" right? Well, do you know if it's actually legal to make it your treasure here in Kentucky?. Angel here and growing up one of our favorite past times was to hop in the car on a Saturday afternoon and drive around to see what people were tossing in the trash. I know you're probably thinking that sounds like the worst kind of fun ever but it wasn't. We had a blast. It was like treasure hunting to see the goodies we could find. Sometimes we made out like bandits and other times we came up empty-handed. I guess I never really thought about whether it was wrong or not. I mean it's trash and by definition, it means "discarded matter or refuse". As I've gotten older I have zero problems pulling up to someone's driveway or trash can and loading an old dresser they've tossed out. It's like second nature, but is it legal to physically go to a store or public dumpster and take things inside?
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Harvey
WBKR

Need To Purge Old Files & Personal Mail? Here’s How To Prevent Identity Theft

If you're like everyone else you've probably have way too much stuff including files and old mail. We found the perfect place for you to safely purge all your personal items. We have so much mail that piles up over the course of a few months without us even knowing and then we are stuck with trying to figure out what to do with it. Some of the items can be thrown in the trash but other items are old checks, bank statements, bills with account numbers attached, and addresses on them. We don't necessarily want those items put out on the curb for the world to rummage through. I think this is pretty common among most people.
WBKR

A Kentucky Wildlife Center Creates a Wheelchair for Disabled Possum [VIDEO]

POSSUMS -- WAY MORE THAN JUST SCAVENGERS. Despite a run-in with a possum several years ago while trying to feed my sister's cats while she was on vacation (long story, so I'll keep going), I'm actually a fan after reading up on the positives of these native North American marsupials. Having done that, it's quite a shame that they seem to be the most common form of roadkill.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torn Down#Marymount Hospital#The Marymount Hospital#Foundation#The Sentinel Echo
WBKR

New Five Below Location in Owensboro Making Progress

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May. If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

No Toll Required To Eat At This Underground Troll Pub In Kentucky

We've found one of the most unique dining experiences you'll ever have right here in the Bluegrass State. Just think trolls, delicious food, and a super fun time. If you love unique restaurants go on and add The Troll Pub Under The Bridge in Louisville to your bucket list. This place promises to be an unforgettable experience. According to history, the restaurant is located in the exact spot of the original Galt House. In 1865 the hotel was destroyed by a fire and thereafter was made into railroad headquarters for Louisville and Nashville until the early 1900's. After the flood of 37' the basement of the building was closed in with dirt and concrete most likely to be forgotten until 2010 when a local investor saw something more. Construction began to unfold what is known today as The Troll Pub Under the Bridge Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBKR

Top Self-Tanners to Get a Vacation All-Over Glow Year Round

Do you want that sun-kissed glow but want to protect your skin? These are some of the best self-tanners to use on your face and body before your next vacation. Do you have a favorite product you use?. My nickname growing up was Casper. Take one look at my Irish...
SKIN CARE
WBKR

5 Places I Loved to Visit in Owensboro KY When I Was a Kid

Today on our morning show, Angel and I posed this question. We asked folks to chime in and fill in this blank. That got me thinking. I started to remember things here in Owensboro that I loved when I was a kid and teenager. Let's be honest. Back in "the day", we had some really cool (and really weird) "must see" landmarks in this town. So, I decided to compile a list of some of my favorites.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro, Kentucky Nurse Realizes Dream of Launching Sensory Immersion Studio

I'm currently wearing pyrite in a pendant around my neck. At times, I've switched it to smoky quartz or malachite, as the need arises. There are many more at our place. Say what you will about the properties of crystals, but I can honestly tell you I never felt more productive until after I embraced the energy I get from them. As a part of my spiritual life, I consider them necessities. This whole entire peace and a heretofore absent level of confidence are partly a result of this welcome change in my life.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

VOTE NOW: Which Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro Has the Best Salsa?

It is National Tortilla Chip Day! Yes, I admit that's yet another random "national" holiday, but I am kinda here for it. I used to live in San Diego and used to cross the border into Tijuana frequently just to eat. I was chatting with my friend Fran Marseille about that just this week. She used to live in San Diego too and admits that the food in Tijuana was authentic and amazing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy