Meta, Nike, Disney, Gucci, Balenciaga, and the NFL are all looking to hire metaverse workers. Because the metaverse is based on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) aspects, few people currently have the proper backgrounds to fill these open positions. With many companies already desperately hiring, this shortage may prove to be the case. This in turn may limit which companies can extend their metaverse reign, and which ones are left behind in the real world.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO