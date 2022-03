The time has come. After 42 years, Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Hall of Fame coach has brought the program five National Championships, has won the most games of any Division One College Basketball Coach, and will leave behind a legacy that will never be matched. To celebrate the legend's career, and the over two decades of coverage TheDevilsDen.com has brought to our readers, we are offering 50 percent off all VIP subscriptions, including an offer for all monthly subscribers to upgrade to annual at this special rate.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO