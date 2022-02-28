portable, lightweight clothes steamer rotates 90 degrees for flat and vertical ironing

A portable tire inflator can be a handy tool to keep in your garage or vehicle for routine maintenance or taking care of emergency situations. They provide a quick and easy way to top up low tire pressure before you head off to work, school, or on a road trip as well as to fill spare tires in order to get to a repair shop. Most portable tire inflators can plug into your vehicle's 12V outlet (the "cigarette lighter" port), drawing power from the car or truck battery, but you can also find models that also run on cordless tool batteries and regular wall outlets for more options for power. The battery-operated models are great for anyone who already has that brand of tool and that kind of battery since they can seamlessly integrate into your workshop while 12V or 120V power models are better for anyone with less experience and skill who just want to keep their tires filled. I've curated a list of the best portable tire inflators available from top brands like Craftsman, DeWalt, and Black+Decker and broke down their features to help you find the one that best fits your budget and needs.

