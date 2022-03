NOTTINGHAM, MD—Pothole season, which often seems to be year-round in the Baltimore area, can be expensive…and a new report confirms it. A new survey from AAA found that last year 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, damage caused by … Continue reading "AAA: Drivers paid $26.5 billion in pothole-related vehicle repairs in 2021" The post AAA: Drivers paid $26.5 billion in pothole-related vehicle repairs in 2021 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO