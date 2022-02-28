The Monday Morning Kickoff

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt's time for another new week in the Rutgers sports world as things are staying busy on the basketball and football fronts. The Rutgers men's basketball team will close out its regular season with a pair of must-win games this week. Last week did not go as planned as Rutgers is...

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Scouting preview: No. 7 Kentucky

Florida (19-11; 9-8) is set to take on Kentucky (24-6; 13-4) at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on CBS. Coming off a down year in which it finished with a 9-16 overall record and an 8-9 mark in SEC play, Kentucky has returned to form this season with 24 wins in 30 games, a 13-4 conference record, the No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25 and the No. 3 spot in the KenPom standings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski says he will 'have nothing to do' with program after retirement

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday when the No. 4 Blue Devils host North Carolina. Assistant coach Jon Scheyer will step into his role next season, but some wonder if Krzyzewski will still have a role with the program. He put that chatter to rest Thursday when speaking with the media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

HOUSTON — The competition for No. 1 Texas gets cranked up in the three-game Shriners Children’s College Classic where the Longhorns begin the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, by taking on No. 17 Tennessee on Friday (8:35 p.m.). The game is a rematch of a College World Series elimination game played last June in Omaha, one the Volunteers lost to head coach David Pierce’s club, 8-4. Texas (9-0) has a run differential of plus-62 on the season thanks to an offense that’s hitting .300 with 72 runs scored while the pitching staff has allowed only six earned runs and fired 84 strikeouts in 81 innings. With that said, Tennessee (8-0) is the first nationally-ranked opponent the Longhorns have seen on the 2022 schedule with head coach Tony Vitello bringing a squad to Houston that’s leading the nation in runs per game (15.1), home runs (25), slugging percentage (.792) and on-base percentage (.513).
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

March Madness bubble watch: Projecting NCAA Tournament hopefuls in or out

March Madness is here and college basketball's teams on the bubble are trying to make lasting impressions during the final week of the regular season prior to the NCAA Tournament bracket unveiling on March 13. Last week's catastrophic showing from teams inside the top 10 of the AP Poll — seven losses on a single day for the first time ever — caused a ripple effect in the polls, but did very little to alter the group of squads fighting each other for the final four spots in the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Catching up with spring football, basketball, and recruiting

This week is the week of the NFL Draft Combine, but we had so many other things to talk about, we never got there. We promise we will the next time. The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - catch up for a long chat about what they expect to see from Washington's new-look offense in spring, as well as the end of the men's basketball season and also some recruiting updates, as Scott is hitting a camp in California.
NFL
247Sports

Syracuse men's basketball vs. Miami live updates: Pregame

Syracuse men's basketball will take the court inside the Carrier Dome for a final time this season on Saturday. Senior day tips off at 1 p.m. in a rematch versus Miami. The Orange (15-15, 9-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to the Hurricanes (20-9, 13-5) by a point in Coral Gables on Jan. 5. Since then, SU has seen a disappointing Year 46 of the Jim Boeheim era plunge further.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Tarp's Take: Five questions I have heading into spring ball - the deep ball

Since Jimbo Fisher arrived at A&M, the Aggies' passing game has been adequate for the most part...not great, not bad, just kind of functional. It broke down last season due to personnel deficiencies that were exposed when injuries struck every position group involved in it. However, even in 2020, A&M used their passing game to move the chains and avoid turnovers and that was about it as the team still finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference in pass plays over 30 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mississippi State 19 Tulane 2 FINAL

NEW ORLEANS - Mississippi State (5-4) visits Tulane (8-1) for a three-game series at Turchin Field. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. State has struggled swinging the bat this week. A 2-1 win over Grambling on Tuesday was another struggle at the plate.
PEARL, MS
247Sports

SEC Tournament | Ole Miss women set for another rematch with top-ranked South Carolina today

For the first time in 29 years, the Ole Miss women's basketball team will play in a semifinal game of the SEC Tournament being played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Rebels (23-7) battle No. 1 South Carolina (28-1) today at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to Sunday's title game. On the other side of the bracket awaits the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee (6:30 p.m.).
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Yeager, Bulldog bats bite

NEW ORLEANS - It has been a frustrating week for the Mississippi State offense. The Bulldogs needed a solo home run from Brad Cumbest to dispatch of Grambling State on Tuesday, 2-1. A day later, the Diamond Dawgs managed just one run in a loss to Southern Miss. Friday night, the State offense exploded for a season high 19 runs against a quality Tulane team to take the first game of the weekend series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina at Auburn

South Carolina wraps up the regular season on Saturday as it travels to Auburn. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. In the Gamecocks’ 81-66 loss to Auburn in Columbia on Jan. 4, they were led by senior Erik Stevenson who scored 25 points. South Carolina turned the ball over 20 times and Auburn capitalized with 26 points off of those turnovers.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Former Husker hoops player dies at 32

Former Nebraska basketball player Dylan Talley has died, his former head coach Doc Sadler announced on social media Friday night. "So sad to pass the news that former Husker Dylan Talley passed away tonight," Sadler tweeted. "He was a person that would give you the shirt off his back. LOVE YOU MY MAN. #GBR"
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. Florida; Game 2

View live updates and discuss the second of a three-game series between the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes and the No. 14 Florida Gators at Mark Light Field on Saturday (6:00 p.m., ACCNX). WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Miami (8-1) has won its last three including a 5-2 over Florida (8-3) on Friday,...
MIAMI, FL

