DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a man they suspect of burglarizing a home in the early hours of Jan. 31. Police believe that at about 1:00 a.m., the suspect burglarized a residence in the 2600 block of Gertrude Avenue. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the home and taking property without the owner’s consent. Police released two stills hoping that the public will be able to help them identify the suspect. Surveillance images show a man suspected of a Jan. 31 burglary in Dallas. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Duran Bowen #8776 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671-0118.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO