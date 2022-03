The Google Pixel 6 series are some of the best Android phones on the market today, but as with all Pixel phones made in the past, it comes with several software issues. The February patch introduced a new problem that was related to Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi connection would shut off randomly or when the device would go to sleep, making users frustrated as they would miss out on important notifications or use their mobile data. Google acknowledged the issue and promised that it would get it fixed in the upcoming March update.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO