Terms Of Some Senator Adjusted for Redistricting
(Des Moines, IA) — Some winning candidates in the state senate races this November will be elected to two-year terms instead of the normal four years because of redistricting. Half of the senate seats are up for elections are held every two years. Secretary of State Paul Pate says nine state senate races in even-numbered districts will be for two-year terms as terms for some incumbents don’t match the rotating election schedule for odd and even-numbered districts. Senators in the 25 districts labeled with odd numbers will be seeking four-year terms.
