Terms Of Some Senator Adjusted for Redistricting

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Some winning candidates in the state senate races this November will be elected to two-year terms instead of the normal four years because of redistricting. Half of the senate seats are up for elections are held every two years. Secretary of State Paul Pate says nine state senate races in even-numbered districts will be for two-year terms as terms for some incumbents don’t match the rotating election schedule for odd and even-numbered districts. Senators in the 25 districts labeled with odd numbers will be seeking four-year terms.

Senator Grassley will File for Re-election Today

(New Hartford) U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa will file for re-election today at the Iowa Secretary of State in Des Moines. Grassley will deliver signatures from all 99 counties qualifying him to appear on the primary election ballot. In total, Grassley will provide close to 10,000 signatures from Iowans, nearly triple the number required by law. The Senator has held this seat since his election in 1980.
DES MOINES, IA
Gov. Reynolds proclaims Day of Prayer for Ukraine

(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring this Sunday, March 6, 2022, as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in Iowa. “Iowans, Americans and nations across the globe are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with disbelief and sadness,” stated Gov. Reynolds. “As soldiers and civilians stand united to protect their homeland, Iowans can unite in our support for the Ukranian people through the power of prayer.”
IOWA STATE
Senator Tom Shipley Files Papers for Re-election

(Des Moines) This week, Senator Tom Shipley, Republican from Nodaway, filed official nomination papers at the state Capitol. Shipley says he filed nomination paperwork to represent southwest Iowa for another term in the Iowa Senate. He says for the last eight years, he’s been committed to making sure rural Iowans have a voice at the Capitol.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Park Rangers Union Calls On Governor To Stop Evictions

(Des Moines, IA) — The union that represents Iowa park rangers is calling on the governor and Legislature to overrule the eviction notices sent to state employees who have been living in state-owned homes in 23 state parks. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it’s too expensive to do repairs and maintenance on the housing – so they have been told they have to move out by the end of November. The D-N-R has ended negotiations over the evictions. The union says the move is a violation of the workers’ contracts because the housing subsidy was part of their compensation.
DES MOINES, IA
Ernst Wants Unused Military Equipment to Go to Ukraine

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says any unused U-S military weapons and equipment originally intended for use in Afghanistan should be shipped to Ukraine. She says the equipment sitting in containers unused should go to those who need it the most. The Biden Administration Thursday asked Congress to approve 10 BILLION dollars more in emergency spending on humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine. Ernst says she’s encouraged by the request but is still reviewing it. The proposal is linked to additional pandemic-related spending.
IOWA STATE
Democrats Respond to Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — State Democrats say Iowa’s Republican governor should have thanked President Biden for the federal pandemic relief in her response to the State of the Union. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says the governor tries to take credit for a lot of the work that the Biden Administration has done when it comes to doling those federal dollars out to various agencies and organizations across our state. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says Reynolds should have talked about unity during a moment of global crisis.
CORALVILLE, IA
Paul Pate
Biofuels Capitol Rally Shows Support for Iowa Bill

(Des Moines) A rally of about 200 soybean farmers, biodiesel producers, and other biofuel supporters descended on the Iowa capitol today, urging the Senate to vote for a bill to increase consumer access to higher biofuel blends, including 20% biodiesel (B20) and E15 ethanol, as well as improving infrastructure cost-share for retailers. Governor Kim Reynolds proposes the bill.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Senate Votes to Allow Mobile Hair Salons

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has unanimously approved a bill designed to let licensed professionals cut hair in far more locations, including salons-on-wheels. Senator Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, says it follows the 2020 law that legalized mobile barbershops. State regulations currently require salons to be in fixed locations. The bill passed by the Senate says professional haircutters in Iowa would no longer be restricted to cutting hair in a cosmetology school or a licensed barbershop or salon. Bill backers originally envisioned the change would let customers get their hair cut at their own homes. Last year, a law change let cosmetologists style hair in a wedding venue without getting a temporary license to do so.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Governor Signs $2B Tax Change Into Law

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor has signed a two-billion-dollar change in the state’s tax system into law. Iowa’s top income tax rate will be incrementally lowered over the next few years until every taxpayer is paying a flat three-point-nine percent in 2026. The change will eliminate the state’s progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans. This state will join 10 others with some form of flat income tax. It’s the third major tax cut Reynolds has signed into law after becoming governor.
IOWA STATE
Iowa AG Joins TikTok Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined a nationwide investigation into TikTok. The group of attorneys general is examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws. TikTok has been accused of providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while its use is associated with physical and mental health harm. Miller has expressed concern in the past about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Iowa’s youngest residents. The investigation will look into the harm caused and what TikTok knew about the possible problems.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa House Passes “Cashless” Sports Betting Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — “Cashless” wagering would be allowed at Iowa casinos under legislation that’s cleared the State House. Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, says many people now have digital wallets on their smartphones and do not carry cash. She says the cashless e-wagering system allows someone to set a time limit and an amount, and once they’re used up they’d have to wait for a period of time to reload it. But fellow Republican Sandy Salmon from Janesville says the bill makes the availability and access to gambling so much easier, thus increasing its danger and addictive power. The bill passed on a 71-to-28 vote and goes to the Senate for consideration.
IOWA STATE
Atlantic City Council approves Preliminary FY2023 Budget

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the preliminary fiscal year 2023 budget and set March 16 for the public hearing to adopt the budget. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund made a few adjustments to correct unbalanced transfers, resulting in an updated budget totaling 14-million-723-thousand-430 dollars. The budget shows a decrease of 1.78-percent or $266,800 from last year’s budget. The City’s combined property tax levy shall remain at the level set in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget at $16.56 per one thousand dollars of valuation.
ATLANTIC, IA
Senators Group Wants Russia Removed From UN Security Council

(Washington, DC) — Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are among 10 U-S Senators backing a joint resolution calling for Russia to be removed from the United Nations Security Council. That resolution was introduced Tuesday in the U-S House of Representatives. It refers to Russia’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine” and threats against other countries. Ernst says Russian President Vladimir Putin shouldn’t be able to block resolutions like the one last week condemning what she calls “the atrocity’ happening against the people of Ukraine. That he has a vote on the U-N Security Council, Ernst says, is an “absolute disgrace.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Iowa House Targets “Nuisance” Bars

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill designed to shut down bars more quickly that are deemed a public safety nuisance has cleared the Iowa House. Republican Representative Ross Paustian first syllable rhymes with “loss”) of Walcott says the bill is a response to incidents in Davenport, Des Moines, and Council Bluffs. He specifically cited an incident at a bar in downtown Davenport that had more than two thousand calls for police and extra patrols between 2017 and 2019. The bill establishes a legal process for city and county officials to immediately get a district court order to yank a bar’s liquor license if there have been frequent riots, fights, or gunfire at the business. Losing that liquor license effectively closes the bar. Under current law, an Iowa bar that loses its liquor license can remain open during the appeals process.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

