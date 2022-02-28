Terms Of Some Senator Adjusted for Redistricting

(Des Moines, IA) — “Cashless” wagering would be allowed at Iowa casinos under legislation that’s cleared the State House. Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, says many people now have digital wallets on their smartphones and do not carry cash. She says the cashless e-wagering system allows someone to set a time limit and an amount, and once they’re used up they’d have to wait for a period of time to reload it. But fellow Republican Sandy Salmon from Janesville says the bill makes the availability and access to gambling so much easier, thus increasing its danger and addictive power. The bill passed on a 71-to-28 vote and goes to the Senate for consideration.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO