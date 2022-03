If you made the scene in parachute pants back in the day, you'll love this peak hair metal concert with the singer from Cinderella, Faster Pussycat, and LA Guns. Debbie Gibson may have made music history as the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a #1 single with "Foolish Beat" in 1988, but for most of us, it was all about the hair metal bands. Memorable concerts at Wings Stadium that year were Ronnie James Dio (with Megadeth and Savatage as openers), Ted Nugent (wasn't he here at Wings every year from, like '81-'94?), and a gunslinger named Stevie Ray Vaughan opening for Robert Plant. This summer, you can go back to 1988 with a concert at the Token Lounge in Metro Detroit with Tom Keifer of Cinderella, Faster Pussycat, and LA Guns.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO