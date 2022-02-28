Why I Hope It Was Worth It In The End is so fitting for Euphoria finale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria.The Season 2 finale of Euphoria had a bit of everything — closure, suspense, violence, drugs, not one but two arrests and let's not forget, drama, both onstage in the high school auditorium and off. This episode, titled "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name," was the conclusion to the craziness and awesomeness that was Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play, "Our Life," which started in Episode 7. In her play, Lexi proves just what a multifaceted and underutilized character she is. Perhaps the only student at West Highland High who's not promiscuous and/or on drugs, Lexi was Rue's (Zendaya) best friend before Jules (Hunter Schafer) burst onto the scene in the series pilot and changed everything. At one point, Rue tells Lexi she's an observer, and that's clearly the case, considering how all of her friends and classmates have their darkest secrets portrayed in front of a live audience in the play.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO