When DO they celebrate their birthdays then? These stars were born on February 29

All morning long we celebrated all things Sarah! She turned the big 4-0 and we didn’t let it go unnoticed. From gifts to greetings, the Morning team made her feel super special!. Her beloved B-Team even shared a special poem. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you too....
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Birthday wishes go out to John Turturro, Jason Aldean and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on February 28th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on February 28,...
Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…”
It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Halle...
Bindi Irwin really knows when we need a timeline cleanse, and her new videos of Grace Warrior are just what we needed — especially since one of them shows us Grace’s favorite animal. On Feb. 28, Irwin posted the sweetest video of Grace Warrior yet to her Instagram...
Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
Ali Landry has opened up about her whirlwind marriage — and subsequent annulment — with Mario Lopez in a candid interview with host Lacey Leone McLaughlin on her podcast "Unfolding Leadership." The Eve actress even admitted she was grateful that her first marriage ended the way that it...
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
Johnny Brown, Bookman on the classic Norman Lear sitcom "Good Times," died March 2 at 84, his family announced Friday. In an anguished Instagram post Friday, Brown's Broadway actress daughter Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."
Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits. Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket. And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business...
"Bad Girls Club" star is biracial. However, she took to Tik Tok to pose a question to her followers--- is she still considered Black if only one of her parents is Black?. "Am I considered black if my fathers Haitian and my mothers Irish, serious question because I see a lot on this app and idk."
On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)
The chart...
Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
Young & Restless had a very strong week with the Ashland versus Victor stuff. Bringing Nick in to get all snarly and then confide in Sharon, Adam and Sally furtively discussing what *might* happen at Newman as a result of the chaos, Nikki running interference, and of course the showdown in the office between the Locke Ness Monster and the Black Knight, which was fab. In other story news, viewers seem fairly done with the Baby Dominic plot, kinda intrigued by what’s happening with Jack, and irked with Lily.
Grace Franklin -- 16-year-old granddaughter of Aretha Franklin -- is opening up after not making it past the auditions on "American Idol" ... a TV moment that's shocked the country. Grace -- joined by her dad and Aretha's son, Kecalf -- tells TMZ ... in the moment of being rejected...
Good food, decent chat, to avoid being embarrassed in a national newspaper. Very strong. Jenn had ordered four shots of tequila before she even sat down. Cyrano de Bergerac. Mountaineering. Miami. Karaoke. Berlin nightlife. Ghosting. Finsbury Park. Pub quizzes. Urban vineyards. Classical music. Any awkward moments?. When Jenn expressed disappointment...
