Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.76 from $0.87 a year ago and below the consensus of $0.79. "Our 2021 performance reflects the resilience of the dental market, the strength of our global portfolio, and our team's ability to execute well in an environment still impacted by the pandemic. We delivered strong results with organic sales growth of nearly 25%, double-digit EPS growth, and solid cash flow generation," said Don Casey, CEO.

