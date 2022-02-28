ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo Plus Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy for the neoadjuvant treatment of patients with resectable non-small cell...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the expanded use of its cancer drug Opdivo along with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with an aggressive form of lung cancer. The approval was based on data from a late-stage study...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surprise small-cell lung cancer discovery suggests new treatment

An unexpected discovery at UVA Cancer Center has allowed scientists to halt the development of small-cell lung cancer in lab mice, and the surprise finding could open the door to a new treatment approach in people. The researchers, led by UVA's Kwon-Sik Park, Ph.D., and John H. Bushweller, Ph.D., were...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Can Lung Cancer Go Away? Treatment Options

Lung cancer can go away if treated in the early stages, especially when the cancer is localized and has not spread to nearby lymph nodes or other sites in the body. However, each case is unique and survival rates depend on the type and stage of cancer, as well as factors such as age and overall health.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer#Bristol Myers Squibb#Cancer Cell#Bmy#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse#Nsclc#Checkmate#Priority Review#Pdufa#Efs
Forbes

Here’s Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Pharmaceutical Bellwether

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation of 3.2x trailing revenues, compared to 4.5x for J&J. This valuation gap can be attributed to J&J’s ability to generate better profits and its lower financial risk. However, looking forward, BMS appears to have better growth prospects over J&J, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pfizer Fails in C.diff, BMS Announces Priority Review for Opdivo in NSCLC

Phase III clinical trials are significant milestones for any biopharmaceutical company. This week has already brought three major announcements regarding separate Phase III clinical trials being run by Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Saol Therapeutics. Pharma giant Pfizer suffered stock losses after announcing the results of its Phase III study...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New clinical trial of a non-invasive liver cancer treatment set to commence

Researchers are set to test a non-invasive treatment for inoperable early-stage liver cancer, with a new clinical trial to commence this year across Australia. Led by Professor Alan Wigg from Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health, the trial aims to test stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR), a non-invasive technique that enables high radiation doses to be delivered very precisely.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Targeting the cell cycle could overcome cancer treatment resistance

Scientists from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have shed light on a different way of overcoming mechanisms of resistance to specific therapeutic agents used to treat cancer. In a new article published March 1 in the journal Cell Reports, the researchers propose a new approach to cancer treatment based on the way different cancer cells divide.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
bloomberglaw.com

FDA Guides Faster Cancer Trials Following Biden’s Moonshot (1)

Two seek faster drug development, one calls for older Americans. Drug companies should be able to speed up testing of promising new cancer therapies under a set of FDA guidances that aim to help navigate challenges in oncology clinical trials. The Food and Drug Administration released three guidance documents Tuesday...
CANCER
biospace.com

Karyopharm’s Endometrial Cancer Treatment Hits FDA Roadblock

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company that develops novel cancer therapies, announced an update on its drug Selinexor. After Karyopharm submitted Phase III data from its SIENDO study on Selinexor, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it was unlikely to support an sNDA (supplemental New Drug Application) approval for the drug.
CANCER
Nature.com

STAT3 inhibition suppresses adaptive survival of ALK-rearranged lung cancer cells through transcriptional modulation of apoptosis

Patients with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-rearranged non-small cell lung cancer who are prescribed ALK-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) rarely have complete responses, with residual tumors relapsing as heterogeneous resistant phenotypes. Herein, we investigated new therapeutic strategies to reduce and eliminate residual tumors in the early treatment phase. Functional genomic screening using small guide RNA libraries showed that treatment-induced adaptive survival of ALK-rearranged lung cancer cells was predominantly dependent on STAT3 activity upon ALK inhibition. STAT3 inhibition effectively suppressed the adaptive survival of ALK-rearranged lung cancer cells by enhancing ALK inhibition-induced apoptosis. The combined effects were characterized by treatment-induced STAT3 dependence and transcriptional regulation of anti-apoptotic factor BCL-XL. In xenograft study, the combination of YHO-1701 (STAT3 inhibitor) and alectinib significantly suppressed tumor regrowth after treatment cessation with near tumor remission compared with alectinib alone. Hence, this study provides new insights into combined therapeutic strategies for patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy