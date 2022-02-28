Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo Plus Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation of 3.2x trailing revenues, compared to 4.5x for J&J. This valuation gap can be attributed to J&J’s ability to generate better profits and its lower financial risk. However, looking forward, BMS appears to have better growth prospects over J&J, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Bristol Myers Squibb vs. Johnson & Johnson: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO