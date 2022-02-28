Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo Plus Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy for the neoadjuvant treatment of patients with resectable non-small cell...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0