Golf

Ditching the 3-wood for a 4-wood – GolfWRXers discuss

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our forums, our members have been discussing fairway woods. WRXer ‘Chadly643’ is considering switching out his 3-wood for a 4-wood and kicks off the thread saying:. “I wanted to hear some stories of folks that have ditched the 3-wood and what they’ve replaced it with. I have an XR Pro...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

Watch Jon Rahm miss a putt that will make every amateur golfer feel better

Jon Rahm is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world but he looked like an amateur at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a miss from inside one foot. Entering the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to hoist the trophy at Bay Hill, which makes sense given that the’s the No. 1 player in the world right now. However, those who have been keeping up with the PGA Tour can tell you that he’s not been particularly in form.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jon Rahm brutally misses tap-in putt

Jon Rahm is known for being one of the most clutch putters on the PGA Tour, but he proved on Thursday that even the best players in the world can make mind-boggling mistakes. Rahm got off to a bit of a rocky start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His most embarrassing moment came when he missed a par putt from inside of a foot on the par-3 7th hole.
GOLF
The Spun

Video: Jon Rahm’s Missed Putt Is Going Viral On Thursday

Even the pros play like amateurs from time to time. Take Jon Rahm at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for example. At the first round of the API on Thursday, Rahm missed a one-footer. He simply didn’t put enough muscle on it and it came up short. Rahm chipped it in a second later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiteshark
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US Magazine

Golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s Relationship Timeline

His No. 1 fan! Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been going strong for a decade — without walking down the aisle. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky revealed that her mother, Janet Jones, introduced her and the professional golfer. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf writer after exposing Phil Mickelson: "I'm not dancing on his grave"

The golf biographer who exposed Phil Mickelson's controversial comments surrounding the Saudi Golf League and PGA Tour admits he is "stunned" at how quickly the majority of Mickelson's sponsors "jumped ship". Alan Shipnuck, who has been writing a new book titled 'Phil - The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour coach BLASTED for discussing Tiger Woods sushi comment

Peter Kostis was blasted by golf fans for comparing a Tiger Woods comment from the Genesis Invitational to a comment made towards him in 1997. While speaking to Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo in the commentary booth at the Genesis Invitational, Woods was unsure if he would play at Augusta National but he confirmed his attendance at the Champions Dinner.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’ve never seen that in all years I’ve played’: Pro WD’s, but doesn’t leave

Rory Sabbatini couldn’t play. So instead he worked. In one of the more, we’ll call it, unusual things you’ll see in a professional golf tournament, Sabbatini withdrew with a knee injury after 13 holes from Saturday’s third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, only he quit from playing. He continued to walk with playing partner Anirban Lahiri, rather than hike back to the clubhouse.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfer clatters ball off a tree and into someones car!

Every golfer has been stuck in a tough spot in the trees and tried to take on the great escape shot, but only special players from the PGA Tour are capable of pulling them off. We have seen miraculous recoveries from players such as Phil Mickelson and Seve Ballesteros in...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy ask for Mickelson's forgiveness

"We all make mistakes. Phil Mickelson was wrong but he deserves a second chance." After calling him "naive, ignorant and selfish," for his harsh words about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, Rory McIlroy reaches out to Mickelson and asks for his forgiveness. Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Also downloaded...
GOLF

