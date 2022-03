I-80 Gold Corp. has announced they have started the underground mining program at the Granite Creek Mine in Humboldt County. Formerly the Pinson Mine, Granite Creek is south of Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines. Granite Creek is at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt.

