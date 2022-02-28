ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / (TSXV:AUC) (US/OTCQB: AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis or the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Australian miner IGO drops plan to buy Glencore's copper mine

(Reuters) - Australian miner IGO Ltd said on Tuesday it discontinued negotiations with UK-based Glencore Plc to buy its CSA copper mine in New South Wales state, a week after entering exclusive discussions for the deal. The announcement leaves U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company Metals Acquisition Corp to be the...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Wines with celebrity appeal

Tamerán Baboso Blanco, Gran Canaria, Spain 2020 (£48, thesourcingtable.com) You can trace the change in the status of footballers over the past 30 years in the sort of booze-related side hustles and retirement projects they get up to. Where once the conventional ambition for ex-pros was to run a pub, today’s players are just as likely to end up owning a vineyard or winery. Or, at least, that’s what a certain strain of player – specifically the kind of soft-shoed southern European that commentators tend to describe as sophisticated – seems to wind up doing. Examples include strolling Italian pass master Andrea Pirlo, who is involved in his family’s vineyard, Pratum Coller, near Brescia in Lombardy, and impish Barcelona and Spain winger Andrés Iniesta, who has an eponymous bodega he runs with his father in Spain’s Manchuela region in Castilla la Mancha. By far the most impressive playmaker cuvée I’ve tasted so far, however, is Manchester City and Spain international David Silva’s Gran Canaria white.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Copper Mining#Gold Mine#Streetinsider Premium#Tsxv#Auc#Portuguese#Company#Project#Atlantic Copper#Freport Mcmoran

Comments / 0

Community Policy