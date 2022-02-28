Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

Tamerán Baboso Blanco, Gran Canaria, Spain 2020 (£48, thesourcingtable.com) You can trace the change in the status of footballers over the past 30 years in the sort of booze-related side hustles and retirement projects they get up to. Where once the conventional ambition for ex-pros was to run a pub, today’s players are just as likely to end up owning a vineyard or winery. Or, at least, that’s what a certain strain of player – specifically the kind of soft-shoed southern European that commentators tend to describe as sophisticated – seems to wind up doing. Examples include strolling Italian pass master Andrea Pirlo, who is involved in his family’s vineyard, Pratum Coller, near Brescia in Lombardy, and impish Barcelona and Spain winger Andrés Iniesta, who has an eponymous bodega he runs with his father in Spain’s Manchuela region in Castilla la Mancha. By far the most impressive playmaker cuvée I’ve tasted so far, however, is Manchester City and Spain international David Silva’s Gran Canaria white.

DRINKS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO