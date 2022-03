RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) announced that Rajiv Gupta will retire from Avantor’s Board at the end of his current term and will not stand for re-election at the annual stockholders meeting to be held on May 12, 2022. The Board is expected to announce the selection of a new Board chair later this month.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO