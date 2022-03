ROCK SPRINGS -- The Main Street Market (Downtown farmer’s market) is scheduled for every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting July 7 through Sept. 8, 2022 at the traditional location on South Main Street in Rock Springs. It is the oldest and most established farmer's market in Rock Springs. It will feature local and regional vendors with fresh fruit, vegetables, bath & body products and homemade crafts. Typically over 30 vendors attend the market weekly.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO