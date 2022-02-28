Chevron (CVX) to Acquire Renewable Energy Group (REGI) for $61.50 Per Share, $3.15 Billion

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. REGI, +40.49% soared 32.6% in premarket trade Monday, after announcing an agreement for Chevron Corp. to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $3.15 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Chevron will pay $61.50 per each Renewable Energy share owned, for a premium of about 57% over a 30-day averaged based on its closing stock price Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second half. "The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron's goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities," the company said in a statement. Once the deal closes, Chevron's renewable fuels business will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Renewable Energy CEO Cynthia Warner will join the Chevron board. Renewable Energy shares are down 44% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO