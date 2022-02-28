How a Snow Squall Alert Made Everyone in Maine Panic for a Moment

Effective: 2022-02-18 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muscatine; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Scott County in east central Iowa Northeastern Muscatine County in east central Iowa * Until 945 PM CST. * At 913 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cordova to near Durant, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306. Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 9. Locations impacted include Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Muscatine, Durant, Eldridge, Le Claire, Wilton, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Princeton, Long Grove, Riverdale, Donahue, McCausland, Montpelier, Fairport, Stockton and Maysville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.
