Environment

How a Snow Squall Alert Made Everyone in Maine Panic for a Moment

By Joey
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's likely you were having a leisurely Sunday evening, perhaps watching some TV, cooking some dinner, or out for a stroll on what seemed to be a mundane winter evening in Maine. But sometime between 5:10pm-6:20pm, about half the state received a startling alert on their cell phones. You wouldn't be...

bigcountry969.com

Presque Isle, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

