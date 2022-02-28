How a Snow Squall Alert Made Everyone in Maine Panic for a Moment

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearfield The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1030 AM EST. * At 859 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from James City to near Brookville to Kittanning to near Pittsburgh, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 138. This snow squall will be near Penfield and Parker Dam State Park around 940 AM EST. Karthaus around 1020 AM EST. Houtzdale and Jeffries around 1030 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this snow squall include West Decatur, Ramey, Glen Hope, Grampian, Brisbin, Westover, Lumber City, Kylertown, Grassflat and Troutville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO