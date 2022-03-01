ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police: 2 Suffolk officers struck by alleged drunk drivers on the same day

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ui2jw_0eR9Blcg00

Two Suffolk officers are recovering after being struck by suspected drunk drivers Sunday.

Police say Bay Shore resident Nicolas Chicas crashed into the side door of a marked police vehicle on Fifth Avenue and Arizona Avenue at around 9 p.m.

Police say he drove in the left lane and attempted to make a right-hand turn and T-boned the police cruiser.

News 12 has been told the officer was responding to a call with lights and siren on.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening .

Earlier that day, officials say Huntington Station resident Tracy Smith sideswiped a police vehicle and another vehicle that police had pulled over on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway near Exit 55 at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Both officers have been released from the hospital.

"It's an unfortunate incident," says Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "It could have been a lot worse, especially being hit on the side of the vehicle where he was occupied. But it is something that is alarming with the DWIs that are going on throughout the county."

Both men were released on their own recognizance and had their licenses suspended.

Smith was in court Monday for a hardship hearing.

Chicas was not hurt and is charged with DWI.

