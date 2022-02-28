When DO they celebrate their birthdays then? These stars were born on February 29

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO