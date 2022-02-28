When DO they celebrate their birthdays then? These stars were born on February 29

All morning long we celebrated all things Sarah! She turned the big 4-0 and we didn’t let it go unnoticed. From gifts to greetings, the Morning team made her feel super special!. Her beloved B-Team even shared a special poem. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you too....
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
Johnny Brown, Bookman on the classic Norman Lear sitcom "Good Times," died March 2 at 84, his family announced Friday. In an anguished Instagram post Friday, Brown's Broadway actress daughter Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."
Ali Landry has opened up about her whirlwind marriage — and subsequent annulment — with Mario Lopez in a candid interview with host Lacey Leone McLaughlin on her podcast "Unfolding Leadership." The Eve actress even admitted she was grateful that her first marriage ended the way that it...
"Bad Girls Club" star is biracial. However, she took to Tik Tok to pose a question to her followers--- is she still considered Black if only one of her parents is Black?. "Am I considered black if my fathers Haitian and my mothers Irish, serious question because I see a lot on this app and idk."
Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)
The chart...
Young & Restless had a very strong week with the Ashland versus Victor stuff. Bringing Nick in to get all snarly and then confide in Sharon, Adam and Sally furtively discussing what *might* happen at Newman as a result of the chaos, Nikki running interference, and of course the showdown in the office between the Locke Ness Monster and the Black Knight, which was fab. In other story news, viewers seem fairly done with the Baby Dominic plot, kinda intrigued by what’s happening with Jack, and irked with Lily.
Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
Good food, decent chat, to avoid being embarrassed in a national newspaper. Very strong. Jenn had ordered four shots of tequila before she even sat down. Cyrano de Bergerac. Mountaineering. Miami. Karaoke. Berlin nightlife. Ghosting. Finsbury Park. Pub quizzes. Urban vineyards. Classical music. Any awkward moments?. When Jenn expressed disappointment...
Comments / 0