ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mobile World Congress 2022: Digital infrastructure transformation in Latin America

By Ben Wodecki
aibusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum ‘needs to be put on the table for the people’. Telecommunications needs to evolve how it thinks as an industry to digitally transform underpenetrated markets such as Latin America, according to Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom. Ramos made the comments during an MWC keynote. He leads one...

aibusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford says China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54 percent of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage. The lawmakers jointly write, “Before long, China will be significantly positioned to completely dominate Western Hemisphere economics,” adding, “We believe that it is of the highest priority for the U.S. to keep its relationships strong with our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.”
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments in Latin America

Paramount on Why Payment Choice Is Key To Winning, Retaining LatAm Streaming Media Subscribers. Consumers in Latin America are trading cable TV for streaming subscriptions, pushing platforms to offer innovative payment experiences to remain competitive. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Paul Del Pin of streaming and entertainment provider Paramount explains why offering a diverse mix of payment options is crucial to capturing and retaining Latin American subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Will Mobile World Congress be more of the same?

Big booths and flashy press conferences from mobile giants are precisely the kind of news-generating content that bring the eyes of the world onto what might otherwise be a trade-only event. Hardware companies got locked into an announcement cycle tied to these shows. CES is where you get the home electronics, the wearables, the dishwashers and, eventually, the cars. But MWC is all about the phones.
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

MWC 2022: 'Connectivity unleashed' key theme at Mobile World Congress

Techies are gathering in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off today and runs through March 3. The trade show brings together mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers and engineers to present their latest work and share their vision of the future. This year's theme is "connectivity unleashed" and is expected to feature some major announcements after the show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and was a quiet event last year for the same reason.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Ramos
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile World Congress#Latin American#Infrastructure#Economy#Digital#Millicom#Mwc#Tigo
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy