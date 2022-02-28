ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mobile World Congress 2022: Tech leaders call for 5G investment increases

By Ben Wodecki
aibusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Invest at the same level as the mobile industry’ to reduce usage gaps, urge speakers. Leading voices from the likes of Vodafone and Telefonica called on European governments to support 5G investments during the opening keynote of 2022's Mobile World Congress (MWC). Mats Granryd, director general of the...

aibusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Mobile World Congress organizers will ban some Russian firms from the show

Mobile World Congress organizers will ban some Russian companies from the world’s largest mobile technology show which will run from February 28th to March 3rd, Reuters reports. The Russian Pavilion will not exhibit the country’s mobile products this year at the Barcelona-based event because of international sanctions imposed upon...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Plaid Head Of International Payments To Speak At Mobile World Congress 2022

Financial services company Plaid will be at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona to discuss the global adjustment to digital finance, and how it will affect businesses in the industry. Plaid partners with the biggest fintech companies, such as Square and Coinbase, to fuel the digital financial ecosystem. It facilitates...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile World Congress#5g#Investment#New Economy#Vodafone#European#Mwc#Gsma
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mobile World Congress draws large crowd despite Ukraine conflict

BARCELONA, March 4 (Reuters) - Geopolitics and technology intertwined at the Mobile World Congress this week as more than 61,000 people gathered in the Spanish city of Barcelona even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadowed one of the pandemic's most-attended conferences. GSMA, the organiser of the telecoms industry's four-day biggest...
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
Reuters

Amazon shareholders call for tax transparency - FT

March 6 (Reuters) - Twenty-four Amazon investors are calling on the tech giant to increase transparency in tax disclosures and adopt a new reporting standard, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Investors are trying to get a shareholder resolution demanding a new tax reporting standard brought at the company's annual...
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Mobile World Congress has more laptops than phones

Mobile World Congress, best known for phones, next-gen mobile networks and everything related is having a laptop moment. Sure, Honor revealed its latest high-end phone, with the full-fat Android experience, but a lot of the headline devices have been laptops or hybrids or two-in-ones. That’s true of Samsung (Galaxy Book 2 Pro), Huawei (laptops, tablets and a hybrid) and now, Lenovo. It’s revealed its first ThinkPad running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip — the processor family usually used in smartphones. The is made for these kinds of devices.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

A new world order

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” I have seen this quote, attributed to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, trotted out several times in the past few days. In extraordinary times, cliches take on added weight. Given how resonant the quote feels, we are doubtlessly living through extraordinary times. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is not merely a security crisis in Eastern Europe. It is likely to reorder the world in lasting ways. One can feel the change in the air, even if it’s difficult to discern the shape of things to come fully. Something is ending — perhaps, as the historian Hal Brands recently wrote, the so-called liberal world order, or at least the comfortable fictions about the durability of moral and economic progress that had seemed to take root under the umbrella of uncontested American hegemony. Something is being born — the truly multipolar world.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy