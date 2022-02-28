ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Does Eren Hate Mikasa in Attack on Titan?

By Cathlyn Melo
epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttack on Titan is finally reaching its climactic finale as the Rumbling goes wild in its final season. We are witnessing the end of an era as Eren fights for his freedom, amassing millions of deaths in the process. For Eren, it is payback time as colossal titans march forward to...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Attack on Titan x My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Dabi's Own Titan Form

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay brings Dabi into the world of Attack on Titan with his very own Titan form! Given just how massive both of these action franchises are, it's highly likely that there are many fans who are keeping up to date with both of these series. Although My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are completely different in terms of their themes, scope, and general audience demographics, it's hard to deny that both of them share the inherent action spirit as fans watch each of the main protagonists change throughout the course of the many challenges they face off against.
COMICS
epicstream.com

16 Best Husbandos in Attack on Titan

Too many husbandos can kill you. Aside from having some of the best-looking and badass anime waifus in Attack on Titan, the anime also features some of the finest husbandos with oozing testosterone to service every fan girl’s demands. Due to the popularity of the anime, a lot of fans have grouped themselves according to who they support.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Season 4 Finally Checks on Levi's Condition

Attack on Titan has become the go-to show on Sundays for social media, and it isn't hard to see why. The hit series is dropping episodes left and right for season four with each being better than the last. There is so much to juggle between Eren and humanity's final war that plenty is getting lost in the cracks. But right now, the whole fandom is united in welcoming Levi back to the anime at last.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Is Revealing the Horrifying Fallout of the Rumbling

Attack on Titan has begun diving into the immediate fallout of Eren Yeager's activation of the Rumbling with the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the series is now speeding towards its grand finale, and that means that fans are now seeing the remnants of humanity scramble as they come to terms with the fact that Eren now seeks to destroy the rest of the world with the Founding Titan's power. This has caught not only Mikasa and the others in the middle of the chaos, but many innocent people across the island as well.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Attack On Titan#Rumbling
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Episode 83 Synopsis Released

Attack on Titan riled fans up last weekend with its big new chapter, and it seems that the anime isn't ready to back down. After all, season four will be the show's last outing, and there is still a lot of ground to cover before the finale airs. Now, we know a bit more of what's to come in episode 83 this weekend, and we have a brand-new synopsis to thank for the preview.
COMICS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Attack on Titan” season 4, part 2

Attack on Titan, episode 82 is now available for streaming. Every Sunday, watch season 4, part 2 of this hit anime series for free with a Funimation subscription. Man-eating Titans lurk outside humanity’s remaining sturdy walls. Many years ago, when they first appeared, the population was forced to barricade themselves within the confines of a fortified city—that is, until a colossal monster managed to break through their defenses. Attack on Titan follows the story of several survivors determined to protect the human race from extinction. Now in its fourth season of adventures, this wild, action-packed anime series is building up to an all out explosive battle. You don’t want to miss out on season 4.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Actor Reveals COVID Recovery

Attack On Titan only has a few episodes left before the second half of its fourth and final season comes to a close, and while the Scout Regiment has only been receiving bad news as a part of these last installments, the voice actor behind Jean has received the opposite. Being diagnosed with COVID-19, it seems that voice actor Kisho Taniyama has completely recovered, according to his talent agency, and has already returned to work it bringing animated characters to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Art Creates Disturbingly Realistic Beast Titan

Of all the terrifying Titans that we've seen throughout the four seasons of Attack On Titan, perhaps none have left as big an impression as Zeke Jaeger's Beast Titan, whose terrifying form startled viewers when he began speaking in season two. With the fourth and final season having plenty for Zeke to do, one fan has decided to imagine what the current Beast Titan would look like if he were brought to the real world, creating what might be the most terrifying take to date.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Unleashes Its Most Terrifying Colossal Titan Yet

Attack on Titan has gone through its paces in the last decade, and it will not be long before the series closes shop. The show is working its way through season four, and so far, all things are looking good for the series. Of course, the same cannot be said for its heroes as Eren has made some massive turns in the last few months, and the anime's shift has fans eyeing its Colossal Titans rather closely these days.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Readies for Connie's Dark Plan

Attack on Titan is setting the stage for Connie Springer's desperate new plan for Falco with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the anime is fast approaching its final episode, and that means that each new episode of the anime has been packed to the brim with major developments. Not only is there the major problem of Eren Yeager and the Rumbling setting out to destroy the rest of the world, but all those within the island of Paradis are now scrambling in their response to the massive shift in the battle.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Crew Reveals the Worst Part of Eren's Founding Titan

Attack on Titan has given Eren Jaeger some major power with his acquisition of the abilities of the Founding Titan, but with his major upgrade, Eren has been given a terrifying new appearance. Now looming over the world in the largest Titan form that we've ever seen, Eren's appearance gives him larger-than-life ribs but has him shimmying across the ground to lead a line of Colossal Titans toward Paradis' enemies. Now, the creative minds behind the final season of Attack on Titan have shared the difficulties that came with animating Eren's new transformation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Just Found Where Rock Bottom Is for Its Heroes

Attack On Titan has just brought its heroes to what can only be called their most rock bottom moment of the series. Season 4 of Attack On Titan's anime just aired an episode called "Sunset", and it certainly lived up to its title. Episode 82 of the anime was pretty bleak, as Eren Jaeger's close friends (and even his biggest rivals) all try to cope with the reality that Eren has unleashed The Rumbling on the world.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan: Why is Eren Evil Now? The Three Best Theories

It feels like a lifetime ago when we first saw the colossal titan peer over the wall. Before then, the world was a little simpler, and Eren was just a cheeky kid playing with his friends Mikasa and Armin. Now, with the final season of Attack on Titan in full...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Will Tom Bombadil Be in The Rings of Power Amazon TV Series?

Tom Bombadil is one of the most enigmatic characters in The Lord of the Rings. Tom Bombadil is one of the most enigmatic characters in The Lord of the Rings books. Over the years, there have been many a discussion about him, given that there isn't any character quite like him. The fact that Tom Bombadil isn't in Peter Jackson's movie trilogy, while understandable, must have been disappointing for some fans who now hope that the forthcoming Amazon tv series could make amends. But could Tom Bombadil be in The Rings of Power?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Director Explains Creator's Deeper Involvement for Part 2

Attack on Titan's director explained series creator Hajime Isayama's closer level of involvement with the second part of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its grand finale with each new episode, and that means there are some huge developments each time as the series continues to set up its final endgame plans. It's a much different case for the second part of the season than with the first that released last year, and the team behind the anime has had a much different approach to bringing it to life this time around. This includes even the manga's original creator, Hajime Isayama.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Every Attack on Titan Season RANKED: Which Season is Best?

Attack on Titan is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. It brought anime and non-anime fans together with its impeccable storyline. It even won various awards like the Harvey Award, Attilio Micheluzzi Award, and Kodansha Manga Award. Wit Studio adapted the manga into an anime and covered...
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Shares New Details on Anime Japan Panel

Attack on Titan has finally revealed new details about its special panel coming during AnimeJapan 2022! Later this Spring fans will get to celebrate all of the major current and upcoming anime releases over the next few months with a special convention. Most studios use this opportunity to showcase what they are working on and tease major new things for the future. As for Attack on Titan, fans have been especially curious given that the anime will be officially coming to an end in a matter of weeks. Now the first details about the series' upcoming panel have been revealed!
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Season 4 Surprised With its Own 'Avengers Assemble' Moment

The Scout Regiment is in quite the difficult situation and with these new trouble times, extreme measures are going to need to be taken in the final season of Attack on Titan. With the Survey Corps realizing that they might need to look in some wild places for a major assist, the latest episode gave some of our heroes their own Avengers moment, assembling a new team in a bid to save the world from a very familiar and very unfortunate threat.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy