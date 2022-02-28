Does Eren Hate Mikasa in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan, episode 82 is now available for streaming. Every Sunday, watch season 4, part 2 of this hit anime series for free with a Funimation subscription. Man-eating Titans lurk outside humanity’s remaining sturdy walls. Many years ago, when they first appeared, the population was forced to barricade themselves within the confines of a fortified city—that is, until a colossal monster managed to break through their defenses. Attack on Titan follows the story of several survivors determined to protect the human race from extinction. Now in its fourth season of adventures, this wild, action-packed anime series is building up to an all out explosive battle. You don’t want to miss out on season 4.
