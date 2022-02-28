Does Eren Hate Mikasa in Attack on Titan?

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay brings Dabi into the world of Attack on Titan with his very own Titan form! Given just how massive both of these action franchises are, it's highly likely that there are many fans who are keeping up to date with both of these series. Although My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are completely different in terms of their themes, scope, and general audience demographics, it's hard to deny that both of them share the inherent action spirit as fans watch each of the main protagonists change throughout the course of the many challenges they face off against.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO