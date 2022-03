Will Nezuko be the one who will defeat Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer Season 3?. There is little doubt that Nezuko Kamado is different from the other demons we've seen on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba so far. Although she has their strengths and weaknesses, Tanjiro Kamado's sister doesn't feed her bloodlust and fights to defend humans. Interestingly, Nezuko has proven yet again that she might be powerful enough to go up against Muzan Kibutsuji after what happened in the Season 2 finale. In addition to that, Muzan himself may have confirmed that he is aware that the young demon is a major threat against him!

