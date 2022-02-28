ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 dead after car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak tracks below

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DlfB_0eR963dJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204PnC_0eR963dJ00
Car crashes off Henry Hudson Parkway 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police believe speeding caused a car to plunge off the Henry Hudson Parkway on Monday morning and onto Amtrak train tracks.

The fiery crash killed two men and snarled traffic for hours.

CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to engineers about the barricades that were unable to stop the vehicle.

It was a baffling sight under the George Washington Bridge . The burnt remains of what used to be a BMW lay smoldering on the tracks after tumbling off the parkway.

"How the hell do you get off the highway down onto the railroad? I mean good god," said Mark Gorton of the Upper West Side.

Police believe the driver was speeding when he lost control at around 2 a.m. near 183rd Street, flew over the concrete barrier, and plunged into the embankment below.

The car immediately burst into flames.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from out of state, was ejected and killed. A second man was discovered dead inside, burned beyond recognition.

"My guess is this could have been triple-digit speeds to either get airborne or hit this is some kind of square manner and flip over," transportation engineer San Schwartz said.

Schwartz said the area of the parkway where the driver lost control has a slight crest and turn, and going into it too fast could be deadly.

"You are going to be airborne at the top of that crest. And therefore the Jersey barrier that used to be that high to an airborne vehicle would look like a curb," Schwartz said.

He said, for the most part, Jersey barriers are very effective at keeping cars safe and on the road, but only up to 75 mph, adding drivers don't have to worry about such a terrifying tumble, as long as they stick close to the speed limit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2 dead, 1 injured after fiery crash on FDR Drive

NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a fiery crash early Friday morning on the FDR Drive.As CBS2's John Dias reported, the northbound lanes were closed, making for a mess of a morning commute. Drivers were urged to use the West Side Highway instead.Video shows the car completely demolished after it was engulfed in flames, leaving just the shell.Police said a white sedan failed to navigate the roadway and crashed into the right wall of the shoulder around 4:30 a.m. by 72nd Street.The 33-year-old male driver made it out of the car and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital in serious but stable condition. Two female passengers were unable to get out and were pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if the car hit another vehicle or just the shoulder. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Child seriously hurt in Queens apartment fire

NEW YORK -- At least five people, including a child, were hurt in an apartment fire in Queens on Friday night.As CBS2's Cory James reported, it started around 9 p.m. at a six-story building on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.Firefighters said the flames broke out inside a fifth floor apartment.Five people were injured, including a child who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Witness: Driver crashes on Route 5 in Edgewater, takes off on foot

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Route 5 was shut down Thursday morning after a car was found hanging over the roadway.A witness said the driver went over the curb and through a fence on Valley Place in Edgewater before taking off on foot."I told him I was calling the police. He said he already did, which I don't believe happened. So he left, and then he came back and took all his paperwork out of the car and then took off up the block," the witness said.The car was eventually removed from the road.There was no immediate word on the location of the driver. 
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Fire erupts at home in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A large fire erupted at a home in Brooklyn overnight, FDNY officials said Saturday.The fire started at around 1 a.m. on Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg.Flames quickly spread to the building next door, officials said, but crews were able to get the fire under control.No one was hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
CBS New York

6 hurt when SUV fleeing police slams into Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- Six people were hurt when a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning on Staten Island.Police said an SUV was fleeing officers when it slammed into a home at around 3:30 a.m. on Van Duzer Street in Stapleton Heights.  Neighbor Joana Dawe told CBS2's Kevin Rincon she was asleep inside her house, which is connected to the one that was hit."I was seeping and the bed shook. There was a loud bang. The door flew open. I thought it was an earthquake at first, but then I smelled smoke and I heard people screaming," she...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Joseph Desmond sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal road rage attack on off-duty firefighter

NEW YORK -- A man was sentenced Friday for the death of an off-duty FDNY firefighter during a road rage incident in 2018.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, the firefighter's loved ones and FDNY family gathered at the courthouse in Brooklyn to ensure justice was served."Since December 9, 2018, it has been a struggle to live in a world without my brother," Ishmael Coto said to Joseph Desmond, the man who ripped firefighter Faizal Coto from his family."Today you turn 33 years old, and that's the same age my brother was when you took his life," Coto said.Coto's mother wiped away tears while...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Officials: Short in electrical wiring caused deadly fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Brooklyn that killed a young woman and her daughter. Police say a short in electrical wiring sparked the blaze in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Tuesday. A 22-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter could not escape the flames inside their home on Agate Court. Fire investigators say several appliances were plugged into the same outlet, which caused a malfunction.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officers injured in crash during pursuit in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were hurt after crashing during a pursuit in Brooklyn on Wednesday. It happened on Cortelyou Road in the Kensington section. According to sources, a marked police vehicle tried to pull over a car with mismatched license plates and excessively tinted windows around 2:45 p.m. The driver sped away, and both cars ended up crashing. The officers and suspect were taken to a local hospital, all in stable condition. We're told the suspect is not cooperating and could face criminal charges.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
CBS New York

NYPD: Innocent bystander hurt in Washington Heights shootout

NEW YORK -- An innocent bystander was hurt in a shooting Friday in Washington Heights.It happened at around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue.A man inside a nearby convenience store said he heard about ten shots, CBS2's Cory James reported.According to police, the shootout was between people inside two cars.A woman standing at the intersection was hit by at least one bullet. She was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.Police are trying to track down surveillance video to identify the people inside the cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man's body found in Eagle Rock Reservation

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- Police are investigating a possible homicide in Eagle Rock Reservation, a popular park in Essex County.Investigators say a man's body was found inside the park Friday afternoon.There is no information on the victim's identity or how the man died.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Several hurt, including baby, in overnight fire in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -- An overnight fire at an apartment building in Williamsburg injured nearly a dozen people.Among the victims sent to hospitals were two firefighters and a child. Fire officials said all of them have since been stabilized.Cleaning crews and other workers were on site all day Thursday making repairs.There were intense moments as people rushed to get out of the burning building at 60 Moore St. Firefighters pulled several people through windows, including a baby, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.The FDNY said the fire started at around 2 a.m., just a few stories up."This happened right under my apartment. I'm on the fourth floor...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Food delivery worker attacked with baseball bat in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects accused of beating a food delivery worker in Manhattan.According to police, as many as eight people attacked the 29-year-old man before he was able to get away.It happened on St. Nicolas Avenue in Fort George on March 1.One suspect hit the delivery worker in the head with a baseball bat and another suspect struck him with a stick, police said.The man wore a helmet, which police said protected his head during the attack.The suspects also damaged the man's bike.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Traffic Accident#Cbs2
CBS New York

Suspect in deadly East Harlem Burger King shooting pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- The family of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Burger King in Manhattan faced her accused killer in court Thursday. Thirty-year-old Winston Glynn pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery. Police say he fatally shot Kristal Bayron Nieves inside a Burger King in East Harlem after he demanded money. Outside the courthouse, her family demanded justice. "All we want is this man out of the street so no other family can be hurt this way, so no other family can feel what we're feeling right now," said Ferdinand Graulau, the victim's stepfather. Glynn is being held without bail. He's due back in court on July 18.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman's dismembered body found on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a dismembered body was found early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. Police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a possible body part near Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in East New York. When they arrived, officers found a woman's torso stuffed into a bag that had been placed inside a shopping cart. The woman has not been identified, and no other body parts have been discovered.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man accused of destroying pride flags outside NJ homes arrested

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- A newlywed couple celebrating their marriage was horrified to find their pride flags vandalized last week.Natalie Ferrazzano was honeymooning in Hawaii with her wife last week, celebrating their marriage, when they say their love came under attack outside their Bloomfield home."Even when I saw it, I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. And then my wife said, 'Natalie, believe it. It's on camera,'" Ferrazzano told CBS2's Christina Fan.A neighbor alerted them several pride flags had been yanked out of the ground. The incident was captured on their Ring camera."This is a hate crime. This is horrible....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

3 teens, 1 man stabbed in fight at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A violent dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday ended with four young men stabbed. Three 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old ended up with non-life-threatening injuries. Before the stabbing, police sources say a physical fight broke out between two groups of teens on the J/Z platform at Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg. The cause of the fight is unknown, and the groups didn't know each other. The suspects, believed to be teenagers, left the scene. No word on any arrests.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS New York

AAA report highlights car damage caused by potholes in New York

NEW YORK -- A new report says 2021 turned out to be an expensive year for New York drivers who hit potholes. Data from AAA shows 1 in 10 drivers sustained significant car damage that needed repair after hitting a pothole. The average cost was about $600 per repair. AAA says it responded to more than 135,000 roadside assistance calls in New York state last spring. Flat tires were the top reason for service requests.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy