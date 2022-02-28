Photographs of office life before iPhones and Wi-Fi reveal not much has changed in 20 years

The idea to invest in an "expensive" water filter system came shortly after my two consecutive trips to Los Angeles last fall when I noticed several of my friends had this silver-chrome tubular contraption called the Berkey on their kitchen counters. I'd seen this in a couple of New York pals' apartments as well, which led to a lively debate about how clean NYC city water is (sorry, I don't care how clean the water actually is, I simply don't trust my old apartment pipes). And, not to be outdone, my local dive bar in Brooklyn had also replaced its plastic water cooler with the Berkey for thirsty customers. I was still using my Brita filter pitcher at that point, but I soon started to obsess and spiral at how frequently grimy it got. I bit the bullet over Black Friday weekend and splurged on my own Berkey for about $300. I mean, this is the water I put into my body so I knew it'd be would be worth the coin in the long run.

