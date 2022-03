Is Human Torch going to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?. There's a lot of speculations right now regarding who will show up for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness whether it's Deadpool, Wolverine, Tom Cruise's Iron Man, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, or John Krasinski's Reed Richards. One of the names that fans are also bringing up is the Human Torch, who was played by Chris Evans in Tim Story's Fantastic Four films. Of course, none of these have been confirmed yet by Marvel but now it looks like there is new evidence that suggests that the Human Torch might actually show up in the film.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO