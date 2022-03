Graveside services for 79-year-old Peggy Wittmuss of Atlantic will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at a later date. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Richard Wittmuss of Atlantic, IA; three children, Marie (Wayne) Truchan of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Andrea (William) Gregory of Nevada, MO and Troy (Julie) Wittmuss of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.