David Saik gives Emeco a cactus-filled Californian brand home

By Rima Sabina Aouf
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS furniture brand Emeco has worked with architect David Saik to convert an old sewing factory in Los Angeles into a multipurpose hub and "conversation place" with a cactus growing from the ground indoors. Located on the outskirts of a residential neighbourhood in Venice Beach, California, the Emeco House...

