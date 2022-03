“I decided to pare it back a little,” said Edeline Lee of her latest collection, which marked a dramatic shift from the kaleidoscope of 53 colors she employed last season. Instead, she opted for an almost entirely black and white palette—all the better to emphasize the new silhouettes she was experimenting with. “I went back to my roots, really,” she said of the collection’s new riffs on her staple offering of day-to-night dresses with a twist. “I have patterns here that I was working on when I was a student,” she continued. “We literally dug through the entire archive.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO