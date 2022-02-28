ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Does your dog care if you die?

By Harvard University
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxgtt_0eR8t9Zo00
Credit: T.R Photography/Unsplash.

Any owner would say yes. Here’s what the science says.

Yes.

Dogs have behavioral and circulating hormone responses to the presence or absence of their owner — and in interacting with their owner — that parallel what we see when humans interact with other humans with whom they share a bond: close friends, family members, and children.

That suggests that biological correlates of the human-animal bond are similar — at least in some ways — to human-human bonds.

And we know that humans get very distressed if someone they care about and have a close bond with dies.

That’s one line of evidence. Another is that, phenomenologically, we can see examples of dogs that show evidence of distress when they’re separated from their owner even for a short period of time.

When the owner goes to work, a lot of dogs have separation anxiety.

Or if the owner does die, then dogs commonly exhibit distress that can take the form of destructive behavior or something that might look like reduced activity levels — what depression looks like in humans.

Dogs are a really unique window on how brains change across generations when there’s selection pressure on behavior.

One thing we don’t know is to what extent biological bonding mechanisms within a group of wolves are similar to the mechanisms that support bonding between dogs and humans.

Another thing we don’t fully understand is to what degree different dog breeds might have different patterns of bonding with humans.

It seems like a reasonable hypothesis. Some breeds of dogs have been selected for cooperative working behaviors with one individual human — really one-on-one cooperation.

Examples of that could be border collies, Australian shepherds, and other livestock herding dogs that interact closely with a human handling livestock.

Other breeds don’t have that cooperative working arrangement with a single human. A livestock guardian dog seems to form strong social bonds with the livestock rather than with the human. And then there are other breeds of dogs that have been developed for human companionship.

It’s possible that they might show different patterns of bonding, maybe less with one person and more with an entire household — but that’s speculation.

Aside from genetic differences across breeds, individual dogs’ histories of positive interactions with individual people must also play a big role.

From the basic science perspective, I think dogs are a really unique window on how brains change across generations when there’s selection pressure on behavior.

We have all these different breeds that have been selectively bred for different behavioral profiles, different types of cognitive abilities, different skills, and so forth.

And there’s nothing else really like that in the animal kingdom. Studying them is a way for us to understand brain evolution in a more precise way than we can get from studying any other species.

I think we’re at a point in dog research where we’re just starting to get empirical evidence of things that people who have interacted with dogs take as a given.

For example, there were a few papers over the past few years establishing that dogs experience jealousy, and I think anybody who’s ever had more than one dog in their house at once knows that that happens.

And this question — whether dogs would care if their human dies — is along the same lines. But it’s still important to get that empirical validation and not just go off of our gut understanding of how their minds are working.

Written by Alvin Powell.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your...
LONGEVITY
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herding Dog#Livestock Guardian Dog#Wolves#Australian
BGR.com

If you have dog treats from this recall, stop feeding them to your pet immediately

People can get infected with Salmonella without eating contaminated food. All it takes is handling tainted products that contain traces of the bacteria for a person to develop symptoms. That’s precisely what happened with three dog owners in Massachusetts who fed Dog Gone Dog Treats to their pets. As a result, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a recall for the dog food. The agency urges people to dispose of all Dog Gone Dog Treats immediately.
PET SERVICES
Vice

Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die, Study Suggests

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Dogs are our closest friends, our biggest cheerleaders, and cherished members of our families, so it’s only natural that we experience profound heartbreak over their deaths. However, humans may not be the only members of a household who mourn their canine companions, according to a new study that surveyed hundreds of owners of multiple dogs.
PETS
Mercury News

Yes, you can train your cat to let you sleep in

It’s 5 a.m. and your cat jumps on your head, pounces on your feet and meows dramatically in your face. You throw your pillow over your head, grumble and then succumb, getting up to feed the cat so you can go back to bed. Congratulations! You’ve just rewarded your cat for this routine and made it more likely  to happen again.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

Tiny Puppy Outgrows Toddler BFF To Become A Massive 170-Lb Teddy Bear.

When they adopted Yogi, his family knew he’d be big. Yogi is a Caucasian Ovcharka, one of the world’s largest breed of dogs. He was imported from Romania where these massive canines serve as livestock guardians bred to take down wolves and bears who threaten their flocks. Since Yogi lives with a family in suburban U.S.A., he only has to worry about guarding his humans.
PETS
One Green Planet

How to Care for Your Cat’s Nails

Cats are exceptional cleaners and take very good care of their own hygiene. That being said, they sometimes need a bit of help. Even the cleanest cat may need the occasional assistance from their caretaker – especially if they’re having trouble with dirty or overly long nails. You will want to always keep an eye on your cat’s nails to make sure that they are clean, healthy, and well-trimmed.
PETS
marthastewart.com

Do You Cuddle With Your Pet? A Survey Reveals Most People Would Rather Sleep Next to Their Animal Than Their Significant Other

When you're in the mood to cuddle, do you turn to your significant other for affection or your pet? If your top pick is your furry friend, know that you're definitely not alone. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lovesac, 61 percent of pet owners would rather share their couch or bed with their pet rather than their significant other.
PETS
UPI News

Study: Dogs may show grief when fellow canine dies

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Dogs may show emotions and behavior associated with grief after another dog in the household dies, a study said Thursday. The goal of the study published in Scientific Reports on Thursday was to quantify grief-related reactions in the loss of a companion dog in the Italian pet dog population.
ANIMALS
The Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

Hi! I’m Milo. I have been in shelter for 245 days and am eagerly awaiting my forever home! I’m an energetic boy who loves tennis balls and squeaky toys. I have had a rough life but I love people and I’m looking for a family to be loyal to. I would love to have plenty of room to get my wiggles out. I have never been around children and I’m afraid of men. Do I sound like I might be a good fit in your life? Hello everyone, my name is Kitty. I’m a quiet, sweet golden boy. I love attention and snuggles, I crave it. I do require insulin every day, however I am such a good boy for it. If you just give me a chance I can show you what a sweetheart I really am! Come see why everyone falls in love with me! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
PETS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy