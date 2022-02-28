ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Crude oil, gas prices climbing amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Crude oil prices remain high in early morning trading, and...

Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
