A Neoclassical megamansion in Houston, last asking $16 million, has officially sold after going into contract less than a month after it first hit the market. The 21,500-square-foot home—part of the Texas city’s tony River Oaks Country Club Estate—sold Tuesday for an undisclosed price. Texas, as one of several non-disclosure states in the U.S., does not report home sales prices in government records, however, listing agent Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties, has the home recorded as selling for more than $10 million on her website. Mansion Global could not identify the buyer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO