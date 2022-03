Sennheiser has taken the wraps off its new IE 600, a pair of ultra-durable wired earbuds that feature housings made from ZR01 amorphous zirconium — a glass-like metal that is harder than steel and not typically found on the consumer market. The use of this metal means the earbuds should essentially be crush-proof, plus Sennheiser boasts what it calls extraordinary resistance against scratches and corrosion. This is an important feature, as the earbuds are so expensive, you'll want them to last as long as possible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO