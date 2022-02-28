ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why a Jax mixed drink tech company is attracting national attention

By Julian Hast
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Perkins first attracted national attention in 2014 as an engineering student, cold emailing startup incubators...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Niu Technologies: A Growing EV Company At An Attractive Valuation

In Q4 2021, Niu's delivery increased by 58.3% to 238,188 electric scooters compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Niu Technologies sold more than 1 million units, an increase of 72.5% in the year 2021. The current valuation looks attractive as the stock is down by around 70% from its 52-weeks high. Demand for electric scooters in the U.S., China, and Europe will continue to gain momentum. The company also must manage competition and margin pressure to maintain profitability. Overall, Niu's business outlook is positive with an increasing demand, with the company introducing new and innovative products and services, generating net profits, and maintaining a healthy liquidity.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

SPAC from ex-HP CEO Leo Apotheker liquidates. Others are likely to follow.

A blank check company led by former Hewlett-Packard Co. CEO Leo Apotheker liquidated its assets this week after failing to find a company to take public. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. is only the fourth special purpose acquisition company since 2020 to return the money it raised. But it isn't expected to be the last one this year with the clock ticking on more than 600 SPACs looking for merger partners.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
Axios

Startup contributes $1 million to attract tech talent to NWA

Warning: This story contains the buzzwords cryptocurrency and blockchain. What's happening: Fayetteville startup Mycelium Networks is building out a network of Helium hotspots that provide bandwidth for nearby Internet-of-Things devices (anything from smart refrigerators to pacemakers). It's different from a cellular network that uses towers. Driving the news: The company...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bizjournals

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Mixed Drink#Marc Cuban#Jax#Purdue University#Shark Tank
Seekingalpha.com

Canadian National's Dividend Is Getting Attractive

Canadian National Railway is one of the few railroad stocks I do not own, yet its valuation and dividend yield have gotten interesting. Financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Introduction. It's time to talk about one of the few railroad stocks I do not...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Growing Dayton-area company opens new office in Florida

A Dayton-area company has expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new office in Florida. Woolpert, an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting company based in Beavercreek, launched its newest facility in St. Petersburg, Florida. The new site will focus on maritime, defense technology and geospatial intelligence. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
bizjournals

New Jersey company leases over 300,000 square feet for 'cold logistics center' in Miami-Dade

A New Jersey company that specializes in cold and dry storage has secured a lease for a 312,103-square-foot facility in Hialeah that's still under construction. FreezPak Logistics inked a deal for the entire Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center at the northeast corner of N.W. 162nd Street and Northwest 102nd Avenue near Hialeah. Chicago-based Bridge Industrial and Newark, New Jersey-based PGIM Real Estate is building the center on a 20.16 acre swath of land that both companies paid $11 million for in July 2020. The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.
HIALEAH, FL
bizjournals

Friday Digest: Glide heads for $200M revamp; Trouble at Twitch?

Good morning, Bay Area. Leading the headlines on Friday is the chilling news of the violent Russian takeover of Europe's largest nuclear power in the Ukraine, holding its operators at gunpoint. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency companies Coinbase, Kraken and Binance have all resisted imposing a blanket ban on Russian accounts and instead have stated that they will block accounts for legal reasons and transactions involving sanctioned persons and entities. Here's what else is happening in business and money at week's end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Apartment investors eye southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities

Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

New Amazon Fresh store to feature cashierless technology

Amazon.com Inc. said its new grocery store in Naperville, Illinois, will be the first in the area to feature its cashierless technology. The Seattle retailing behemoth (Nasdaq: AMZN) said the 35,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh store that recently opened at 1351 East Ogden Ave. includes Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to fill their carts with food and leave without checking out.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bizjournals

Remington CEO Sloan Dean weighs in on hotel sector challenges

Does Dallas need a new convention center? Are there too many hotels under construction in Dallas-Fort Worth given the plummeting demand for rooms after COVID? How severe are the labor shortages in the hotel industry? The Dallas Business Journal tossed these hot-button hotel questions and more at Sloan Dean, CEO of Dallas-based Remington Hotels.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy