Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the 'Transaction') with Lithium Royalty Corp. ('LRC') and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022)....

