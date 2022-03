ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Spexis AG (SIX:SPEX) announced today that it has been awarded the second part of its phased funding grant from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), the global partnership led by Boston University dedicated to supporting the development of antibacterial products to diagnose, prevent and treat drug-resistant infections. Spexis has received this award based upon the achievement of technical milestones within the previously announced CARB-X collaboration for this program. The award will support the continuation of the 'thanatin derivatives program' belonging to Spexis' novel Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) class of antibiotics to potentially treat life-threatening infections caused by difficult-to-treat Gram-negative bacteria.

