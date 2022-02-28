SUIC Beneway Malaysia Line up local P2P, Lenders and Fintech Companies For Successful Launch of Beneway Group Platform and Ecosystem And To Advance The Group's APAC Footprint In Southeast Asian Countries
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC Beneway Malaysia is in advanced talks with its partners P2P, lenders, and fintech companies as the Malaysian headquarters launches the Beneway Group ecosystem platform. SUIC group is expected to emerge as a key...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0