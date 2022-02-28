ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUIC Beneway Malaysia Line up local P2P, Lenders and Fintech Companies For Successful Launch of Beneway Group Platform and Ecosystem And To Advance The Group's APAC Footprint In Southeast Asian Countries

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC Beneway Malaysia is in advanced talks with its partners P2P, lenders, and fintech companies as the Malaysian headquarters launches the Beneway Group ecosystem platform. SUIC group is expected to emerge as a key...

Scientific Industries Secures New Funding to Accelerate Growth of Its Bioprocessing Business

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it has successfully secured approximately $3 million from new and existing shareholders to accelerate the Company's digitally simplified bioprocessing platform for real-time solutions to improve yields and time-to-market.
Privacy Ninja Announces Partnership with JustHR: Offering Funded Consultancy Services to Implement Progressive HR Practices and PDPA Compliance

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Recently Privacy Ninja has announced that they will be collaborating with HR consultancy firm JustHR to offer funded consultancy services to all qualified organizations in Singapore. Privacy Ninja, a leading cybersecurity and data protection company, will complement JustHR's services in the area of PDPA compliance.
Slope wallet, the Web 3.0 Mobile Gateway has Launched Cross-chain Swap Functionality

As the first mobile decentralized wallet launched in the Solana network, reaching the key benchmark of 1,000,000 active users, Slope wallet has accomplished another milestone: connecting to the mainstream blockchains such as Ethereum, BSC, and Terra to improve the efficiency of interaction between assets on different chains. With the continued...
Pre-IPO Marketplace InvestX Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Jonathan A. Clark as President, USA and Dan Sanders as Executive Vice President, Private Markets

Industry Veterans Bolster their Marketplace Growth. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / InvestX Capital Ltd. ('InvestX' or the 'Company'), a leading private equity marketplace that empowers broker-dealers to invest in pre-IPO companies through its state of the art platform GEM (Growth Equity Marketplace), today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jonathan A. Clark, as President, USA, and Dan Sanders, as Executive Vice President, Private Markets. Together, these leaders will support the company's growth and further enhance its ability to provide sell-side broker-dealers access to the growing private markets.
C Spire Recognized Among Top 150 Managed Service Providers by CRN

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / C Spire Business has been named as one of the top managed service providers (MSPs) in North America for 2022 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company® and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).
DPS Group Completes Work on New Virotherapy Manufacturing Facility for Vibalogics

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has completed work on a new, 118,000 SF late-phase clinical and commercial manufacturing facility at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Boxborough, Mass. for Vibalogics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
First Hydrogen Appoints Williams as Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / First Hydrogen Corp. ('FIRST HYDROGEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FHYD)(OTC PINK:FHYDF)(FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Peter Williams as a Non-Executive Director of First Hydrogen UK. His appointment will help grow First Hydrogen's UK subsidiary, which is focused with delivering the first hydrogen-fuelled and zero-emissions utility vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. Peter is currently Group Technology Director and Head of Investor Relations at global chemical company INEOS.
Grasshopper Relaunches with New Leadership and Technology to Address Increasing Demand from Underserved Small Businesses

Expanded Vision and Business Offering, New Leadership Team and Strategic Fintech Partnerships Set the Foundation to Lead the Commercial Digital Banking Industry. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Grasshopper, the client-first digital business bank, today announced the relaunch of its digital banking platform to meet the shifting demands of small businesses and innovators across the country. With needs unmet by the traditional banking system, small businesses are eager to find services and technology that will help them grow. Grasshopper has the capabilities to help these businesses exceed their potential and is set to lead in the innovation economy by building tools specifically designed for small businesses, startups and the venture community.
Smart Compiles Pooled Plan Provider ("PPP") Filings Data for 2021, a Total of Two in Fourth Quarter of 2021

Interest in pooled employer plans slows, indicating regulatory roadblocks for the industry. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, today released its compiled quarterly data on the total number of Pooled Plan Providers (PPPs) that have registered in the U.S., tallying total filings in 2021. In the last quarter of 2021, just two new filings were made, compared to the 58 filings made in the first quarter of 2021.
Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY )(AIM:AGL) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4....
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group

BIRMINGHAM, AL — MRO parts distributor and industrial technology solutions provider Motion announced March 3 the promotion of Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s Southeast Group, effective March 1. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore Division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996 as...
ActivePure Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P)

Multi-Year Contract Offers Savings on Continuous Disinfection Products to S3P Members. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, announced its automated, whole-room disinfection products are now available to Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P) through its distribution agreement with American Medical Xchange, LLC (AMX), an NMSDC-certified minority-owned distribution company based in Longwood, Fla. AMX is a distributor of medical-surgical equipment and continuous, full-facility disinfection devices for healthcare organizations throughout the United States.
PayStubCreator.net Announces Comprehensive Portal for Holistic Upkeep of Income Records

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2022 / PayStubCreator, the premier payroll platform that simplifies the payroll and benefits process for small businesses and their employees, announced today that it has launched a comprehensive portal for holistic upkeep of income records. The portal, which is available to all Paystub users, will allow its users to store and organize their income and expense records in one place.
Easyfix Balustrades Ltd. Expands Inventory in Modular Balustrades

Easyfix Balustrades Ltd., the leading provider of premier grade balustrades is pleased to announce that they expanded inventory storewide. They have now included a wide range of top-quality products at affordable prices. The company is known for its high-quality stainless steel balustrades that offer superior support to the parapet and ensure that the structure of the staircase remains intact. Stainless steel is the most preferred material as is durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions and temperature changes. Balustrades that are made from stainless steel remain rust-free for the longest period. They can be installed on all kinds of commercial, residential, and industrial structures.
RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday that it has cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Limited as it has failed to comply with the regulations and does not have "adequate capital and earning prospects". "Today, the Reserve...
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its September 2, 2021 news release, that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Musk Metals Announces Results of a Prospection Follow Up and New Geophysical Interpretations on Its 100% Owned "Elon" Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Musk Metals Corp. ('Musk Metals' or the 'Company') (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce it has received the final geochemical results from its follow up rock survey on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration program on the 100% owned ‘'Elon Lithium Property'' (the ‘'Property''). In early 2022, the Company also mandated Dynamic Discovery Geoscience to complete a Property wide geophysical interpretation. This interpretation along with assay results allowed the Company to define multiple targets showing potential for lithium discoveries that will be subject to trenching in 2022.
