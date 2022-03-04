ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best destinations to visit in March

By Mary Novakovich
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

With Covid travel restrictions easing and more countries opening up to British travellers – not to mention the unlamented end of expensive testing – it’s very tempting to steal away for an early spring break. Whether you want to snatch a few days on the slopes or collapse on a sandy beach, here are a few ideas for where to have a holiday in March.

Australia

After a two-year wait, fans of Australia are finally able to visit this vast country, which is now getting into an autumnal mood. For a mini “grand tour”, try Australian Sky’s 12-night Sydney to the Sunshine Coast self-drive holiday. You’ll enjoy three days basking in Sydney’s toasty autumn temperatures before heading out to the wineries of Hunter Valley, the beautiful bay of Port Stephens, the subtropical Coffs Harbour and Byron Bay before carrying on to Brisbane and three nights at the beach resort of Noosa. The starting price of £1,999pp includes flights, accommodation and car hire, for departures throughout March.

France

March’s longer days and fresh snow in the Alps make high-altitude Tignes even more appealing – and February’s sky-high half-term prices are a distant memory. You can also save on the price of a lift pass when you book a seven-night stay at Chalet Les Arolles in Tignes with SNO - set in Tignes Le Lac, this stylish Savoyard chalet has seven bedrooms and a large sun terrace. When you buy a ski pass, you have the option of getting a second pass or ski equipment for half price. Starting at £1,199pp, down from £1,408pp, the holiday price is based on two people sharing a double room and includes flights, transfers, daily breakfast and afternoon tea and dinner with wine on five days, departing from Manchester on 26 March.

Cape Verde

March is the best time to go whale watching off the island of Boa Vista in Cape Verde. That’s if you can tear yourself away from the endless stretches of soft sands and clear Atlantic waters. If you needed a place to unwind completely after a long winter, this is the place to do it. Cape Verde Experience has a week’s all-inclusive holiday at the Iberostar Club Boa Vista, which directly faces the golden sands of Praia de Chaves. There are watersports on offer as well as a large outdoor pool and spa. Prices in March start at £1,079pp, a saving of £250pp, and include flights, transfers and all-inclusive accommodation.

Scandinavia

The trio of cities featured in the Nordic Cities Explorer holiday offered by Inntravel are appealing places to see in early spring. After exploring Copenhagen, you take the train across the Oresund Bridge to Stockholm for a couple of nights before hopping on an overnight ferry to Helsinki. Prices for this seven-night holiday in March start at £995pp and include B&B accommodation, train and ferry travel, city cards and notes for walking tours. Flights are extra.

Morocco

With Morocco’s borders reopened to international visitors, now is the time to immerse yourself in all the colour and vibrancy of Marrakech before temperatures become too hot. Base yourself in one of the five sumptuous rooms at the 18 th -century Riad el Zohar in the Medina, where there’s a courtyard pool and a rooftop terrace. You’re only a few minutes’ walk from the souks and Place des Epices. Booked through Fleewinter , a four-night break costs £374 for two people sharing a double room, including breakfast and transfers but not flights.

Lake District

Before the Easter rush descends, combine a few days’ hiking in the southern Lake District with a day’s lazy cruising on Lake Windermere – plus time for relaxing in a cosy Lakeland cottage. Nook House is the place to indulge your rural fantasies, with a farmhouse kitchen and Aga, wood-burning fireplace and countryside views. It’s in the village of Staveley, about equidistant between Kendal and Windermere, and is available through Canine Cottages . Four nights’ self-catering from 14 March cost £611, down from £674, with an extra £20 if you bring your dog.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large atâ€¯ 101holidays.co.uk

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

