ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin issued nuclear order in response to Liz Truss comments, Kremlin says

By Andrew Woodcock and Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrSSJ_0eR8eTII00

Vladimir Putin put Russia ’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in response to comments made by foreign secretary Liz Truss , the chief spokesperson for the Russian president has said.

Mr Putin’s command, issued on Sunday, significantly escalated the crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , raising the spectre of a worldwide nuclear conflict.

Today, his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed “unacceptable” comments from Western politicians for prompting the move, and singled out Ms Truss.

“There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russia,” said Mr Peskov.

“I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary.”

It appears that Mr Peskov may have been referring to comments in a Sunday morning TV interview , in which Ms Truss said that if Putin was not stopped in Ukraine it could lead to Nato being dragged into a wider conflict.

“If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato,” said the foreign secretary on Sunday.

“We do not want to go there. That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now.”

An ally of the foreign secretary said that Mr Peskov was clearly attempting to distract attention from the difficulties Russian troops are facing.

“Nothing Liz has said warrants that sort of escalation,” said the ally. “It’s clearly designed to distract from the situation on the ground in Ukraine.”

They said that Ms Truss has always discussed Nato in the context of it being a defensive alliance, that she stands by Article 5 of the alliance’s treaty - which states an attack against one ally is an attack on all - and that “we must do everything we can to help Ukraine short of putting boots on the ground”.

The foreign secretary was backed by Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said in a tweet: “Whatever political disagreements any of us have with Liz Truss - and I have many deep differences with her - we should not fall for this transparent Russian attempt to divert.

“The only person responsible for Putin’s despicable nuclear threat is Putin.”

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “It remains the case that the rhetoric we are seeing from Putin’s regime is designed to distract from the situation on the ground. That’s very much our focus.”

But No 10 effectively contradicted Ms Truss’s suggestion in her interview on Sunday that she would back Britons who travel to Ukraine to fight alongside the resistance.

“We think the best way we can help Ukraine right now is by ensuring Putin fails,” said the PM’s spokesperson in response to questions about Ms Truss’s remarks.

“We fully recognise the strength of feeling about British people wanting to support the Ukrainians following the Russian invasion. There’s advice up on travelling to Ukraine, we currently advise against travel to Ukraine.”

Ben Wallace , the defence secretary, has downplayed Russia’s move in relation to its nuclear arsenal, suggesting it does not fundamentally change the threat to the West.

“We don’t see or recognise, in the sort of phrase or the status he described, anything that is a change to what they have currently as their nuclear posture,” he said earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKHqS_0eR8eTII00

Calling it “a battle of rhetoric, Mr Wallace said: “This is predominantly about Putin putting it on the table just to remind people, remind the world, that he has a deterrent.”

Tom Tugendhat , the former soldier who is Tory chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, agreed, arguing “the Russian military doctrine doesn’t work in the same way as the Nato military doctrine”.

“They do assume that they may use battlefield nuclear weapons and they see them as just a, if you’ll excuse the expression, a bigger bang. They don’t treat fallout in the same way we do,” he said.

Russia had “frequently threatened nuclear deployments in the past”, but Mr Tugendhat warned: “It is not impossible a Russian military order to use battlefield nuclear weapons could be given.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Kremlin#Russian#Western#Nato#British#Scottish
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy