Blizzard open training camp

Despite recent changes with the Cardinals and Coyotes, officials with the Glendale resort used by the NFL team for the past nine years said they are not worried about losing business. Here's what Valley resort the NFL team will now use as its hub for summer training camp.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Major League Baseball’s lockout reaches its 93rd day, the Players’ Association announced it has established a fund to pay out-of-work ballpark staff impacted by the ongoing lockout. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the next steps in baseball’s ongoing labor dispute on Friday’s podcast.
The Bills will be taking training camp on the road this summer for the first time since 2019. The team announced that they will return to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York after spending the last two training camps at their facility. It will be the 21st time that the Bills have held camp at the school and General Manager Brandon Beane said he and head coach Sean McDermott believe the move will be a plus for their team building.
A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season beating the Davidson Wildcats, 82-76, Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena. In a game that was close throughout, Koby Brea’s three-pointer put UD ahead, 78-76, with 43 seconds to play. Kobe Elvis and R.J. Blakney each made...
Mike Krzyzewski is so influential in basketball as a sport. It’s not limited to just one section. It isn’t just the players he’s coached through the years — though, they’re showing up to his final game in droves. It’s not just the NBA players he’s coached through Team USA or the ones that have watched him from afar through the years. It’s not even just the coaches he’s gone up against.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reece Beekman posted a double-double, Kaden Shedrick carried Virginia to a huge first-half lead and the Cavaliers held on to beat Louisville 71-61 on Saturday in a regular-season finale. Beekman had 15 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Cavaliers...
On the eve of the start of Florida State’s spring football camp, Mike Norvell looked like a man eager to kick things off as soon as possible. Perhaps it was because the third-year Seminoles coach spent time meeting with high school recruits and their families Friday morning, or maybe it was the opportunity to meet with the media at a luncheon in the afternoon. More than likely, Norvell’s ...
It was only a back-field scrimmage at the Peoria Sports Complex, but in the eyes of new Padres farm director Ryley Westman, it represented a lot more than that. Padres prospects played seven unofficial innings against Mariners prospects on Wednesday, three days before Minor League camp is officially slated to open. Many of those San Diego Minor Leaguers have been at the team's complex in Peoria, Ariz., for weeks already, working with staff.
Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you'd expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.
