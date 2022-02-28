ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MarTech Interview With Jeff Winter, CMO at Duck Creek Technologies

By Paroma Sen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Winter, CMO at Duck Creek Technologies chats about the use and importance of data in today’s marketing process and what CMOs and marketers need to consider when implementing new martech:. ___________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Jeff, what inspired you to foray into marketing and how...

martechseries.com

Daily Camera

Gorilla Logic promotes VP to CMO role

Information technology consulting firm Gorilla Logic Inc. has promoted Cindy Moret O’Keeffe, its vice president of marketing, to the role of chief marketing officer. “Cindy has been a critical part of our success over the years,” Gorilla Logic CEO Daniel Berg said in a statement. “She has created our marketing strategy, recruited and built the organization, and implemented the technology and tools that power our modern marketing engine. Additionally, Cindy and the team have established a strong partnership with our client success organization and other functions that have worked together successfully delivering the incredible year-on-year growth that Gorilla Logic has enjoyed. She embodies our unstoppable culture and is a valued member of our executive team. I look forward to Cindy’s continued contributions as we further our expansion.”
BUSINESS

