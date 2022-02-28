ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRVL3_0eR8YmFn00

(Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of patents related to its COVID-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna’s challenge to patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma that were licensed to Genevant Sciences Inc.

The court let stand an administrative panel’s findings that Arbutus’ patents - which may cover technology used in the vaccines - were valid, as the science involved was not previously known.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Arbutus and Genevant do not seek to interfere with the sale, manufacturing or distribution of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, said Arbutus Chief Executive Officer William Collier in a statement.

“However, we seek fair compensation for Moderna’s use of our patented technology that was developed with great effort and at great expense, without which Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would not have been successful.”

Genevant Sciences was launched in 2018 by Arbutus and Roivant Sciences Ltd. Roivant owns about 80% of Genevant and Arbutus holds the remainder stake.

Comments / 1

Related
biospace.com

Moderna's Spikevax Faces Another Patent Challenge

Moderna is facing additional challenges to patent its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The company had attempted to fend off patent challenges from the National Institutes of Health before backing off in December, and this morning, Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant filed a lawsuit against Moderna challenging patent infringement. The lawsuit filed by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Law.com

Quarles & Brady Files South Florida Patent Infringement Suit Over 'MyChart' Patient Portal

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Quarles & Brady filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Epic Systems Corporation. The suit, against GreatGigz Solutions LLC, seeks a declaratory judgment of non-infringement of four patents related to Epic’s ‘MyChart’ patient portal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-80276, Epic Systems Corporation v. GreatGigz Solutions, LLC.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

3M Accused of Patent Infringement in South Florida Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. 3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts two patents related to cardiac monitoring equipment, was brought by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of Cardinal Health 200 and KPR U.S. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-60468, KPR U.S., LLC et al v. LifeSync Corporation et al.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Arbutus Suit Says Its ‘Breakthrough’ Tech Sped Moderna Vaccine

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and Genevant Sciences GmbH filed a patent-infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware federal court against. seeking royalties from sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, which they allege uses their technology for a drug-delivery system without permission. Filing the lawsuit “was necessary because Moderna has not meaningfully engaged in licensing...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Infringement#Patents#Arbutus Biopharma Corp#Moderna Inc#Genevant Sciences Inc#Genevant And Arbutus
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy