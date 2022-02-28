ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daimler Truck suspends business activities in Russia

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler Truck said on Monday it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect, including its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz. No more trucks will be built under Daimler’s joint partnership with Kamaz, and no more components...

