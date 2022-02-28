Candy Corn Recipe

RECIPE FOR SURVIVAL is divided into two parts. In Part One, Dr. Hunnes reports on the state of Planet Earth—a portrait that is chilling, bleak and often terrifying. “We face a number of critical dangers—many of them we can see now, and many of them are yet to come,” explains Dr. Hunnes. “I wrote this book to highlight these dangers, inform the public, and provide a set of recipes— opportunities—we can all take right now to slow down and maybe even reverse the trajectory we are on. We only have one home, our Earth, just as we only have one body, our own. Just like we want doctors, dietitians, and nurses to do everything they can to help us when we are sick, we must do everything possible to save our Earth, for she is sick.”

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO