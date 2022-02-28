ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the man Boris Johnson hired to overhaul his image in the wake of partygate scandal?

By Hope Coke
tatler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reports about lockdown parties at Downing Street continue to make headlines, Prime Minister Boris Jonson has reportedly called on election strategist David Canzini to try and usher in a fresh chapter for his public image. According to the Guardian, Canzini is set to step into his new role...

