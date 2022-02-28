Lexicon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Monday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $87.8 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $298,000.

